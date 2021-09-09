  1. Politics
Qatari FM meets with Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has held a meeting in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who arrived in Tehran on Thursday morning at the head of a Qatari delegation, met with top Iranian diplomat  Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Thursday.

During the Tehran visit, the top Qatari diplomat is scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian officials.

It is noteworthy that Al-Thani's visit comes after his country hosted the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the past few days.

