Qatari FM meets with Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who arrived in Tehran on Thursday morning at the head of a Qatari delegation, met with top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Thursday.

During the Tehran visit, the top Qatari diplomat is scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian officials.

It is noteworthy that Al-Thani's visit comes after his country hosted the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the past few days.

KI/5300676