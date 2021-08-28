Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 28

Ebtekar:
Raeisi makes his first provincial visit to Khuzestan
Public vaccination to be completed by mid-Feb.
Blood bath at Kabul Airport
Etemad:
Shadow of death in Kabul: terrorist attack leaves more than 200 dead, injured
Ettela’at:
ISIL terrorist attack on Kabul Airport leaves 170 dead, 1330 injured
Iraqi PM says Baghdad summit aims to end crises in region
EU voices readiness to expand coop. with Iran
Health Minister: General vaccination to end by mid-Feb.
Iran:
Baghdad; 1st destination of Amir-Abdollahian as FM
First orders of President
Jam-e Jam:
Big scandal of American vaccine
Jomhuri Eslami:
Insecurity, instability across Afghanistan
Raeisi visits Khuzestan to study problems in province
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Bloody tragedy in Afghanistan
Kayhan:
Japan suspends Moderna shots after contamination reports
Israel had informed US 2 hours before sabotage in Natanz: NYTimes
MAH
Your Comment