Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 28

Ebtekar:

Raeisi makes his first provincial visit to Khuzestan

Public vaccination to be completed by mid-Feb.

Blood bath at Kabul Airport

Etemad:

Shadow of death in Kabul: terrorist attack leaves more than 200 dead, injured

Ettela’at:

ISIL terrorist attack on Kabul Airport leaves 170 dead, 1330 injured

Iraqi PM says Baghdad summit aims to end crises in region

EU voices readiness to expand coop. with Iran

Health Minister: General vaccination to end by mid-Feb.

Iran:

Baghdad; 1st destination of Amir-Abdollahian as FM

First orders of President

Jam-e Jam:

Big scandal of American vaccine

Jomhuri Eslami:

Insecurity, instability across Afghanistan

Raeisi visits Khuzestan to study problems in province

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Bloody tragedy in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Japan suspends Moderna shots after contamination reports

Israel had informed US 2 hours before sabotage in Natanz: NYTimes

MAH