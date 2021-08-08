  1. Politics
City Council elects Alireza Zakani as mayor of Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – In a Sunday meeting of the Tehran City Council, Alireza Zakani was elected as the mayor of Tehran with 18 out of 21 votes.

Today, the members of the Tehran City Council discussed the qualification of Alireza Zakani so as to appoint him as the Mayor of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Accordingly, in the election of the Tehran City Council members,  Alireza Zakani was elected as the mayor of Tehran with 18 votes out of 21 votes.

It is worth mentioning that Alireza Zakani was one of the seven candidates qualified to run in Iran's presidential elections in June 2021.

As it will take days before Zakani can be officially named the mayor, the Council elected Alireza Javid as the caretaker of Tehran Municipality. 

