Hiroshima bombing reminder of US crimes against humanity

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a reminder of America's great crime against humanity

The Hiroshima incident reveals the fact that the US resorts to any inhumane efforts to achieve its illegitimate and irrational goals, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

The memorial of the victims of this unfortunate event reminds the world of the need to seriously realize the ideal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

This shows the constant threat of such weapons always endangers international peace and security, he added.

