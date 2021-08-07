UK, US order nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the UK on Friday updated its website to advise against all travel to Afghanistan.

"All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation," it said, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The foreign office warned Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide was "extremely limited".

The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities, including Herat, and Lashkar Gah, and Kandahar in the south.

Zaranj, the capital of the southwest province of Nimroz, fell "without a fight", deputy provincial governor Roh Gul Khairzad told AFP.

The United States also on Saturday asked its citizens to immediately leave the war-torn country.

The US embassy in Kabul said in a statement that its ability to assist Americans in Afghanistan is extremely limited given the security conditions and reduced staffing in the wake of increasing violence and threat reports.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” the embassy said amid the worsening situation.

