Lorenzo Ruzza; collector and retailer of luxury watches

Buying a luxury watch is similar to buying a luxury item like jewelry, handbag or even a car; consumers need to do a lot of research before buying the right timepiece as the market is flooded with fake replicas originals. If industry insiders are to be believed, every second watch you find in the market is supposed to be a fine copy of the original. In such scenarios, it's very difficult for a consumer to find the right piece which is original to the core.

To save you from such unreasonable situations, we have in our midst one of the best-known watch connoisseurs, and retailers knew for his excellent know-how on luxury watches, Lorenzo Ruzza.

Lorenzo is known for his love for luxury watches, and he aims to free the market from the clutches of fake items. He truly believes that a luxury watch is an investment that one makes once in a lifetime, and it should be genuine and original in all cases. His message is loud and clear "Fake watches don't fit!".

He has even taken on the famous social media platform Instagram to spread awareness about fakes circulating in the market to such an extent that he posts videos of him destroying the fake luxury watches that come to him to voice his concern and let people know about his fight against this growing menace in the market. His videos shattering the fake timepieces with a hammer have gone viral and spread much awareness about the situation in the right manner. People like how he turns those fake Rolex, Audemars, Piguet; Omega Patel Philippe watches into junk.

It's interesting to know that Lorenzo has reached 7 million in turnover, and at present, his bill book boasts of around 100000€ per day in sales, which is truly impressive. His webmaster experience has helped him chalk out the right strategies to reach out to his customers, which has helped him to zoom up to his sales upwards. He started his journey from scratch and reached dizzying success levels solely based on his passion for luxury watches.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.