Iran, Qatar discuss 'important' issues on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – An Iranian diplomat has held a meeting with a Qatari official to discuss what he described as important issues in bilateral ties.

Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani took to Twitter to reveal his recent meeting with Secretary-General of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi.

Posting a photo of the meeting, Dehghani wrote, “Meeting with Mr. Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to facilitate Aid al-Adha and discuss several important issues on the two countries’ ties.”

He has revealed no further information about the issues discussed in the meeting.

