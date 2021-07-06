Taliban overrun 3 more districts in Afghanistan

According to Tolo TV website, another three districts in three different Afghan provinces have fallen to the Taliban since Tuesday morning.

Local officials have confirmed the fall of Farang District in Baghlan, Muqur District in Badghis and Shighnan District in Badakhshan to the Taliban after Afghanistan government forces left them.

Last night, at least five other Afghan cities in Herat, Badghis, Samangan and Nangarhar provinces fell to the Taliban.

While intra-Afghan talks continue in the Qatari capital Doha, the Taliban began widespread assaults on Afghan security forces throughout Afghanistan since two months ago. They have overrun more than 130 districts, according to a statement by the group earlier this week.

