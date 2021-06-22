Iran pays off for 16mn doses of vaccine via COVAX

With the coordination made, the amount of 115 million of Swiss franc was deposited into the account of a Swiss bank out of country’s FOREX resources at TEJARAT Bank in Iraq in order to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX facilities.

The Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Cooperation had revealed the issuance of license for the provision of Iran’s FOREX resources in Iraq for the purchase of 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX as well as transfer of this amount to a European bank.

Earlier, he had announced that the currency required for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia would be provided out of Iran’s demands from Iraq.

