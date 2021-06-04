Tehran condemns unilateral sanctions as crime against humanit

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi raised this issue in a virtual meeting, initiated by Iran and nine other countries, to review the effects of unilateral actions on the people of the target countries, on Thursday.

"Unilateral coercive actions, including sanctions, are illegal, immoral and inhumane," he said, adding that such actions explicitly violate international law as well as basic human rights.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been under long-term sanctions for years. These illegal actions have prevented banks and financial institutions from trading and conducting financial transactions with Iran, said the envoy.

"We hear from Western countries that there are exemptions and waivers that are, in fact, only on paper. Such sanctions have severely threatened the health of Iranians, their access to essential medicines, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical products."

"Unilateral US sanctions hurt Iranian patients even more. As a result of these sanctions, the annual number of deaths of women, children and innocent people has increased."

These sanctions primarily target the vulnerable more than others. Sanctions have made it difficult for patients, especially patients with cancer, Epidermolysis Bullosa, and those undergoing chemotherapy, to receive medicines and medical supplies, the Iranian diplomat added.

Reading the statement of one of the Iranian patients who could not receive the necessary treatment due to the sanctions and his illness has become more severe day by day, the envoy said "Endangering the health of others for political purposes is not only illegal but also war crime and crime against humanity that needs an international response."

"We have a moral responsibility to stand up to sanctions and demand that they be lifted immediately," he concluded.

