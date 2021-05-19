Details of virtual meeting of Iran envoy, American Sen.

Shahrokh Nazemi, head of the media office at the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations in New York made the remarks while explaining the details of the meeting.

The will of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the peaceful settlement of the war in Yemen was also mentioned in this meeting, Nazemi said, adding, “Takht-Ravanchi stressed that any solution to the Yemeni crisis must guarantee a ceasefire, the complete lifting of the siege of the people and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to that country.”

Regarding the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, it was emphasized that the recent conflict began with the provocation of the Zionist regime and has continued with the killing of the Palestinian people, he stated, criticizing the US government for blocking a statement by UN Security Council on the ceasefire.

