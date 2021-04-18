  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2021, 12:11 PM

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Two advanced homegrown defense systems were unveiled during the parade of units of Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of April 18, National Army Day of Iran.

"Zolfaqar" and "Shadhid Majid" are the two advanced defense systems that were showcased in today's parade.

"Zolfaqar" low-altitude air defense system is equipped with mechanized multi-launcher system while ‘Shahid Majid’ defense system consists of electro-optical fire control system and dual-launcher mounted on domestically-made Aras vehicle.

The two advanced and sophisticated defense systems have been tasked with countering the low-altitude targets especially cruise missiles.

The latest military products of the Army were carried on trucks in Tehran without parading troops, in compliance with fully observing of coronavirus restrictions.

In a message on the occasion of the Army Day on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Army to enhance preparedness for operations as much as necessary.

MA/FNA14000129000241

News Code 172234
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172234/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News