President Rouhani to take part in 10th D-8 Summit on April 8

The Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh will host the 10th D-8 Summit on 08th April 2021.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said on Wed. that Iran is ready to cooperate with D-8 countries in various fields such as trade, transportation, tourism, technology, business, and human capacities.

The theme of the Summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology.”

The Summit will be attended by Heads of States/Governments of eight D-8 Member States including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, and Pakistan.

The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a Declaration and the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030.

The D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight Member States.

The D-8 Secretariat is located in Istanbul. The D-8 objectives, inter alia, include improving developing countries’ position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level. Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: (i) Trade; (ii) Industry; (iii) Agriculture and Food Security; (iv) Energy; (v) Transportation; and (vi) Tourism.

