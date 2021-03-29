  1. Politics
Venezuela says ready to exchange coronavirus vaccines for oil

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country is ready to pay for coronavirus vaccine deliveries with oil.

According to Maduro, Venezuela is taking legal and judicial measures to release funds frozen in public accounts abroad, to pay for vaccines under the international COVAX mechanism, the Russian Sputnik news agency has reported.

However, according to the Venezuelan leader, this would only cover 20% of the required amount of vaccines.

Maduro said the oil payment scheme was the second way to provide vaccines to the entire population of Venezuela.

Venezuela received the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in February, which allowed the country to start its mass vaccination campaign.

