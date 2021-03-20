Nuclear energy diplomacy on economic development track

In a message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry by the late Mohammad Mosaddegh, Rabiei said the day is reminiscent of a great but unfinished national epic.

The government spokesman added that the bill to nationalize the oil industry explicitly introduced control of the priceless national asset to contribute to peace in the world.

He noted that the US-UK alliance formed the coup d'etat, back then, by resorting to the so-called communist danger.

Rabiei underlined that today, fortunately, that national resistance line has come to its fullest in the form of nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

