Turkey announces end of 'Claw-Eagle 2' Operation in N Iraq

Forty-eight PKK terrorists were neutralized, including two senior members, in northern Iraq during Turkey's anti-terror operation that has been completed, the Turkish defense chief claimed Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hulusi Akar said two terrorists were captured and the region was mostly cleared of the terror group during the "extremely special and critical" operation in the Gara region.

"The operation has been completed. Our land and air elements returned to their bases and barracks safely," he said at the operations center on the border in southeastern Sirnak province.

During the campaign, more than 50 terror targets, including ammunition depots, caves and bases in Gara were destroyed, he said.

"While our activities in the Operation Claw-Eagle 2 area were continuing, the mortal remains of 13 citizens who were detained in a cave, which was taken under control following the intense clash, were found,” said Akar. “All of the terrorists in the cave that martyred our citizens were neutralized.”

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Wednesday in line with its right to self-defense according to international law to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups' efforts to re-establish positions used to carry out terror attacks against Turkey.

Akar's announcement comes while Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement warned the invading Turkish Army to take a lesson from the fate of American occupiers.

While criticizing the weakness of official (institutions) and the factional interests that have turned Iraq into a scene for excessive demands of some foreign forces, Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement issued a statement on Saturday and expressed deep concern over the information received about the invasion of Turkish occupying forces to Nineveh province and Sanjar city in Iraq.

