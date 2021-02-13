Iran’s copper cathode, anode output grow in 10 months

Iran produced 231,000 tons of copper cathode during the ten-month period to register an increase of 13% compared with last year’s corresponding time span.

The country’s cathode copper production reached 24,568 tons during the 10th month (December 21, 2020 – January 20, 2021), indicating a 56% jump year on year.

The total production of the copper cathode is envisaged to pass 280,000 tons by the end of the current fiscal (March 20), which is 12$ higher than that of a year before.

The cathode is the basic product of copper production. A cathode—a 50 to 80 kg copper square—is produced when pure copper separates from unwrought copper in an electrolytic refining process.

Major Iranian companies also produced 292,715 tons of copper anode during the ten months under review, up 19% year on year.

The production of copper anode reached 29,643 tons during the 10th month, showing a 41% hike compared with the corresponding month of the last year.

Iran holds around 4 billion tons of proven copper reserves, standing 2nd in the world in this regard.

