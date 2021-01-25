Trump’s max. pressure policy on Iran backfired: French FM

He cast his doubt on the effectiveness of sanctions imposed by the former US administration on Iran’s nuclear objectives and claimed, “The situation is very dangerous so that Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons will have dire geostrategic consequences.”

The French diplomat calimed former US President Trump wanted to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons with maximum pressure but the reality is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not far from achieving its goals.

“We must find a way to return to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he added.

The landmark nuclear deal, JCPOA, was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in the Austrian capital Vienna in mid-July 2015 and former US President Trump unilaterally moved the US out of the deal in May 2018.

