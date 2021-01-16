EU sanctions on Syrian FM reminds of Trump irrational face

While condemning the move taken by the European Union in imposing of sanctions against Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on the European Union to respect the diplomacy.

"We strongly condemn the EU sanctions against Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. He is the eloquent language of Syrian people who has shone in the field of diplomacy and countering ISIL terrorist war. This behavior of EU is reminiscent of the irrational face of Trump. The EU must respect the dignity of diplomacy," Amir-Abdollahian tweeted.

On Friday, the European Council in a statement announced its decision, which includes a travel ban and asset freeze, against the top Syrian diplomat who became foreign minister in November, shortly after his predecessor Walid al-Muallem passed away.

