"Although the recent US sanctions have no function except for a show, however, they are another sign of the hostility of the criminal administration of Trump against the Islamic Republic of Iran", wrote President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi in his tweeter account, saying, "A bankrupt government that, even in the last days, can not put aside its hostility to the Iranians."

He added, "It is ridiculous that despite all this blatant hostility, the Americans claim that they stand by the Iranian nation!"

The Trump administration on Friday announced additional sanctions on Iran's conventional arms and to the metals industry.

The fresh sanctions come only five days before the hawkish Trump administration will transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden.

