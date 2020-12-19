  1. Politics
Addressing Ghalibaf in a message:

Sri Lankan Parl. speaker stresses on unity against terrorism

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Stressing the need for unity against terrorism, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a recent terrorist attack.

Addressing Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message, the Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena expressed his deep sorrow and condolence over the assassination of Iranian top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"On behalf of the Sri Lankan Parliament and for my part, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the Iranian Parliament and the Iranian nation on the tragic loss of a valuable human being”, he said, and wished stability and resistance for the family of the Martyr Fakhrizadeh in these difficult times.

Stressing that Sri Lanka always condemns such terrorist moves, he said, “This escalation of violence has once again reassured us that there is a serious need for unity against terrorism.”


