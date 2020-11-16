Bulgarian news agency chief Maxim Minchev dies at 67

Bulgarian journalist Maxim Minchev, who was at the helm of the Bulgarian news agency BTA, has passed away at 67.

On November 6, his colleagues at BTA were informed that Minchev had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, BTA reported.

Politicians and public figures issued statements expressing their sympathy over his death.

Maxim Minchev was born on June 5, 1953 in Sofia. In 1976 he graduated in journalism at the Lviv University in Ukraine and in 1986 in pedagogy at the G.S. Rakovsky Military Academy. Between 1993 and 1996 he was a fellow at NATO's Headquarters in Brussels.

During his over a 40-year long career, he was correspondent and editor of various newspapers and radio programmes. Minchev was among the founders of the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria in 1991 and served on its Board of Directors and as press director until 2003.

Since 2003 until his death he was Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency.

Mehr News Agency offers condolences to his family and colleagues at BTA.

ZZ/