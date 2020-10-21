'Trawling' banned for two years: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Moeineddin Saeedi said that this restriction will kick off as of Nov. 21 in the current year.

Also a member of Parliament Environment Faction, he said that the Faction has been pursuing a ban on trawling for a long time and a question from the Minister of Agriculture was prepared by a group of members of the Parliament.

Aquatic animals are food reserves and play an important role in the marine ecosystem and should be preserved for future generations but trawling destroys aquatic ecosystem considerably, he added.

Accordingly, it was agreed that trawling will be banned for two years as of the beginning of Iranian month of Azar (Nov. 21) in order to carry out necessary research work as well as restoration of reserves.

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the officials at IRGC Navy Force and also Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who cooperated with the Parliament in order to ban trawling in southern waters of the country.

MA/5053032