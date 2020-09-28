Failure to uphold hygiene practices in the food service industry can also lead to bad reviews, damaged reputations.

Health and safety is vitally important; and Persian Restaurants in Oklahoma should enforce strict guidelines in the workplace and complete regular health and safety and hygiene checks to comply with health and safety law and principles and also to ensure the safety of employees and consumers alike. As having a clean restaurant is one of the most important factors in gaining customer loyalty. Depending on the restaurant’s concept and the services offered, there are different approaches to maintaining hygiene and health.

In Persian Restaurants in Oklahoma, foods can be contaminated and it is the responsibility of the food handler to ensure the safety of the consumers by eliminating or minimizing the contamination to safer levels for consumption. Employees in these Persian Restaurants should wear impermeable gloves which should be kept clean and sanitized all time to prevent the spread of bacteria. On top of that any jewelry or accessories must be removed when dealing with food, as they could become a main source of contamination and bacteria.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is bordered by Colorado and Kansas in the north, Missouri and Arkansas in the east, and Texas in the south, and New Mexico in the west. The word "Oklahoma" comes from two Choctaw Indian words meaning "red man." More American Indian tribes are headquartered in Oklahoma than in any other state, and 39 of those are federally recognized nations. Originally, the state of Oklahoma was set aside for the Indians as Indian Territory. However, in 1889, the land was opened to settlers in what became known as the "Oklahoma Land Rush." Oklahoma City is only one of two U.S. capital cities whose name includes the name of the state. The other is Indianapolis, Indiana.

The state has four mountain ranges including the Ouachitas, Arbuckles, Wichitas and the Kiamichis. Oklahoma has more man-made lakes than any other state, with over one million surface acres of water.

Oklahoma cities

Major and important cities in Oklahoma consist of:

Ada, Altus, Alva, Anadarko, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Bethany, Chickasha, Claremore, Clinton, Cushing, Duncan, Durant, Edmond, El Reno, Elk City, Enid, Eufaula, Frederick, Guthrie, Guymon, Hobart, Holdenville, Hugo, Lawton, McAlester, Miami, Midwest City, Moore, Muskogee, Norman, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, Pauls Valley, Pawhuska, Perry, Ponca City, Pryor, Sallisaw, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Seminole, Shawnee, Stillwater, Tahlequah, The Village, Tulsa, Vinita, Wewoka, Woodward

Persian Restaurants in Oklahoma

Persian Restaurants in Oklahoma are committed to providing customers with an experience that is not only inspiring, but clean and safe. The standard of good environment and personal hygiene during the hours of service are maintained by all personnel in these Persian Restaurants.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants