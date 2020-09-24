Sports, tourism key pillars in boosting vitality, health

The President described sports and tourism as two important pillars in strengthening the vitality and health of the society and very important and emphasized that we should not only protect the cultural heritage of the country for thousands of years but also provide more opportunities to provide it to the world so that by seeing these great and magical works, the world knows what important records this nation has.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of 422 projects, including 335 projects in the field of sports and youth and 87 projects in the field of tourism, Rouhani said, "Any tourism that visits our tourist attractions in Isfahan, Shiraz, Yazd, Tabriz, and other countries becomes really fascinated by the civilization of our dear and great Iran and the world sees that this nation is a nation that has a history of more than 7,000 years and its civilizational traces are evident in our land."

The President stressed that the Government of Prudence and Hope has made a very large move to register historical monuments, return historical objects from different countries, and prepare the ground for attracting domestic and foreign tourists over the past 7 years.

Referring to parts of the report of the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, said, "Over the past 7 years, we have grown by 50% in the construction of hotels and 46% in hotel beds and foreign and domestic tourist attractions."

The President expressed hope that with the end of the coronavirus era, we will see further development of the tourism industry in the country.

The President also mentioned the strengthening of public and championship sports in the country as other priorities of the government of Prudence and Hope during the last 7 years and said, "Construction of stadiums, sports hotels, required tracks, facilities and equipment to promote the country's sports and hosting the Iranian flag in international championships is very important for the health of our young generation and people."

The President referred to the development of women's sports in the country and said, "I am very proud of the development of women's sports in the country. Our women's sports show that the propaganda they have carried out against Iran over the past years has been false and inaccurate."

Rouhani stated, "Islam is the religion of freedom and the religion that sets the stage for social activity for everyone within the framework of Islamic ethics, and our women can be active in science, knowledge, political activity and social activity everywhere."

In the twenty-fifth week of the inauguration of national projects across the country with the slogan of 'Prudence and Hope for Surge in Production', 422 projects, including 335 projects in the field of sports and youth and 87 projects in the field of tourism, were inaugurated by the President.

12 hotels, 17 tourism and accommodation complexes, 23 traditional catering and dining units, 5 leisure and entertainment projects, and 30 eco-tourism resorts with an investment of 1.068 trillion Tomans and job creation for 1,746 people were among the tourism projects in East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Kermanshah, Mazandaran, Gilan, Yazd, and Tehran provinces that were inaugurated by the order of the President.

In this ceremony, Sanandaj ports hall, Gorgan sports hotel, 4 sports stadiums in Sabzevar, Neishabour, Kazerun, and Malayer cities, as well as 108 sports fields and 220 rural sports houses were opened in the country.

To implement these plans and projects in the field of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, 345 billion tomans have been invested.

PHOTO: Rouhani's speech broadcast live on Thursday at a newly inaugurated 6000-seater stadium in Sanandaj, Kordestan province (By Aryan Nasrollahi / Mehr News Agency)

FA/President.ir