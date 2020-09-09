Iranian "I love You" story published in Baku

Being translated by Nasim Yousefi into Azerbaijani for the Azerbaijani magazine Goy Qursagi, the storybook "I love You" written by Iranian author Farhad Hassanzadeh tells a story

about a snowman who loses his eyes due to the curiosity of a baby crow.

The story “I Love You,” is published by the Baku Children’s Library in the September edition of this magazine in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2020.

So far, some of Farhad Hassanzadeh's books have been translated and published in English, Arabic, Malay, Chinese, Turkish, Armenian and Kurdish.

In 2018, he was shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Prize and won the Anderson Certificate of Appreciation.

He also received an honorary diploma for his novel "Call Me Ziba" from the International Board on Books for Young People in Athens.

