  1. Iran
Sep 9, 2020, 5:00 PM

Iranian "I love You" story published in Baku

Iranian "I love You" story published in Baku

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian story book “I Love You” written by Farhad Hassanzadeh published in the September edition of a magazine in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2020.

Being translated by Nasim Yousefi into Azerbaijani for the Azerbaijani magazine Goy Qursagi, the storybook "I love You" written by Iranian author Farhad Hassanzadeh tells a story 

about a snowman who loses his eyes due to the curiosity of a baby crow.

The story “I Love You,” is published by the Baku Children’s Library in the September edition of this magazine in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2020.

So far, some of Farhad Hassanzadeh's books have been translated and published in English, Arabic, Malay, Chinese, Turkish, Armenian and Kurdish.

In 2018, he was shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Prize and won the Anderson Certificate of Appreciation.

He also received an honorary diploma for his novel "Call Me Ziba" from the International Board on Books for Young People in Athens.

RHM/5018940

News Code 163307

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News