Iran ranks 10th at UNESCO world heritage registration list

The director of the World Heritage Affairs Office at Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Farhad Azizi announced that Iran is ranked 10th regarding the number of historical monuments and sites registered in the UNESCO world heritage list and upgrading this position can be very effective in the development of tourism in the country.

Before the Islamic Revolution, Persepolis, Naghsh-e Jahan Square and Choghaznabil were the only three UNESCO-listed monuments, but today the number has been increased this number to 24 historical sites, he added.

Azizi informed that within the next two weeks, the UNESCO Assessor will visit the Uraman region in western Kordestan province.

The global registration of the Oraman region is a good opportunity to introduce the historical and scenic areas of Iran, he said.

Uraman or Huraman or Hawraman Takht in Kordestan Province, west of Iran, is a mountain village resembling the tiered Masouleh Village in Gilan Province but on a much larger scale. For this reason, it has been nicknamed '1,000 Masoulehs.'

Uramanat village

Uraman neighbors Iraq in the west and the city of Javanroud in the south. The village is connected to Mehran city via a 65-kilometer road. Uraman is surrounded by the mountains of the Zagros range and has mild temperatures in the spring and summer but very cold and long winters.

