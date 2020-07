The Chapel of Chupan is a small, historic Armenian church building in a mountain valley west of Jolfa near the Aras River in East Azerbaijan province, Iran. It was built in the 16th century and is part of Iran's "Armenian Monastic Ensemble" UNESCO World Heritage site listing.

This chapel is located seven kilometers west of the city of Jolfa on the banks of the Aras River. Its building is square-shaped on the outside and cross-shaped on the inside and is considered a small chapel.