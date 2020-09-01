Govt. vows to propel economic plans despite obstacles

“We should not allow economic shocks, such as the US sanctions or the coronavirus, to slow down the country's development and affect people’s livelihood and welfare,” Rouhani said during a meeting of the Government's Economic Coordination Board on Tuesday.

“Despite some damages caused by the mentioned challenges, the government has made every effort to maintain the development conditions and prosperity in production and business as much as possible, while providing the essential goods needed by the people.”

Referring to the allocation of special facilities and loans to people and business who have been affected by the pandemic in the past months, the president said his government will continue the path to soothe people’s woes in this regard.

MR/5012871