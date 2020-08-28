Japan PM Abe officially announced resignation

Abe said that a regular checkup in June showed signs of a recurrence of ulcerative colitis and that he began feeling physically worn down as his condition worsened around mid-July, according to the country’s national broadcaster NHK.

Abe said he was given a new type of medicine in addition to the one he's been taking. A follow-up exam on Monday showed the new medicine was working, but it has to be taken continuously and the outlook is unclear, he added.

Abe said the most important thing in politics is to produce results, adding, he should never be allowed to make political misjudgments, weighed down by his illness, treatment, and lack of physical strength.

He said now that he can no longer confidently respond to the people's mandate, he should not remain in his post.

Abe said he offers his heartfelt apologies to the people for quitting amid the pandemic and before realizing numerous policies.

Abe suggested that he will continue to carry out his duties until the next prime minister is in place.

MAH/PR