Global update: US COVID-19 cases pass 4.1 million

According to the latest figures on Wednesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 15,375,005 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 630,222 and recoveries amounting to 9,349,420.

With 4,100,875 cases and 146,183 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,231,871 infections and 82,890 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,239,684), followed by Russia (789,190), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (336,402), Spain (314,631), the UK (296,377), Iran (281,413), Pakistan (267,428), Saudi Arabia (258,156), Italy (245,032), and Turkey (222,402), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,501), Mexico (41,190), Italy (35,082), France (30,172), India (29,890), Spain (28,426), Peru (17,455), Iran (14,853), and Russia (12,745).

MR