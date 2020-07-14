Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 14

Iran

Iran in big battle with coronavirus

Rouhani says three branches could cooperate to boost economy

Etela’at

Yemen targets Saudi military bases, oil facilities with missiles

Mousavi: details of Iran-China roadmap to be revealed after finalization

Iran coronavirus deaths pass 13,000

Kayhan

Yemeni forces target three Saudi provinces

US Navy carrier on fire

Yemen on the verge of big victory

Guardian: Trump calculations about Iranians ‘wrong’

Iran, China win; US loses

FM Spox: criticisms of Iran-China agreement are rooted in foreign countries

Etemad

Regarding fire in US Navy carrier: Blast in glass palace

Ebtekar

