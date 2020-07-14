Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 14

Iran
Iran in big battle with coronavirus
Rouhani says three branches could cooperate to boost economy
Etela’at
Yemen targets Saudi military bases, oil facilities with missiles
Mousavi: details of Iran-China roadmap to be revealed after finalization
Iran coronavirus deaths pass 13,000
Kayhan
Yemeni forces target three Saudi provinces
US Navy carrier on fire
Yemen on the verge of big victory
Guardian: Trump calculations about Iranians ‘wrong’
Rouhani: Three branches of power can cooperate to develop economy
Iran, China win; US loses
FM Spox: criticisms of Iran-China agreement are rooted in foreign countries
Etemad
Regarding fire in US Navy carrier: Blast in glass palace
Ebtekar
FM spokesman says Iran-China agreement will be clarified for public after finalization
