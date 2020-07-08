World getting used to US stupidity: envoy

In a tweet on Wednesday, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote, "US formally notifies #UN of decision to withdraw from @WHO."

"Blunder after Blunder. We are getting used to their stupidity," he added.

The US has sent a letter officially notifying the United Nations that it is leaving the World Health Organization, starting the formal process of withdrawal that President Trump first threatened in April when he halted funding to WHO.

To leave the organization, the US is supposed to give a one-year notice and pay outstanding dues, according to language that the US added to the WHO constitution when it joined the treaty in 1948. As of June 30, the US owed $198 million in unpaid membership dues.

Trump has repeatedly criticized WHO for being slow to respond to the pandemic and for being too "China-centric." On May29, he announced his decision to leave the organization, claiming that it caved to pressure from China "to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities" and that it's under the "total control" of China.

