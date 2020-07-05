Pres. Rouhani stresses need for constructive coop. with Parl.

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Rouhani pointed to the ministers' participation in the Parliament sessions this week to present a report on their activities, and emphasized the need for establishing constructive interaction with all corridors of powers especially Parliament as well as efforts to create empathy, unity and amity as well as common understanding of country’s economic problems.

In this meeting, headed by President Rouhani, current economic issues were discussed and then, he issued necessary orders in each case.

In addition, a number of proposals, raised by the executive bodies, were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

President Rouhani once again pointed to establishing constructive interaction with the Parliament in line with resolving economic problems facing people in the country.

