Rights to Persian novel sold to Armenian publishing house

The Dayereye Mina (Blue Circle) Literary Agency in Tehran has sold the rights to the Armenian publisher.

Amir-Khani has interwoven contemporary history and the process of Iran’s urbanization into this novel which chronicles the life of the protagonist, Ali Fattah, who was born into a well-established family in Tehran.

The book has been published by Sureh-Mehr Publications first and later by Ofoq Publications in Tehran.

“His Ego” has been translated into several languages including Arabic, Russian and Turkish.

Amirkhani is also the author of the bestselling novel “Salvation”, which is about the consequences of urban development for a young couple that lives in Tehran.

“A Half of One-Sixth of Pyongyang”, “The Good Smell of Oil” and “Ermia” are among Amirkhani’s noteworthy credits.

Amirkhani started writing at high school with "Ermia" novel. He has studied mechanical engineering at Sharif University of Technology. He also writes essays and researches about scientific and social problems.

HJ/4955646