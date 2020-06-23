Accompanying Trump will not lead to sustainable regional security: Amir-Abdollahian

He lamented about the US' formation of military coalitions in the region and Australia's support for it, noting that the move has exacerbated the regional conditions and crises.

"We understand Australia's ties with the US but supporting Trump's unreasonable policies will not bring peace and sustainable security to the region," Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added that Iran is interested in holding talks with Saudi Arabia and other regional countries as Tehran has always believed that regional crises can be resolved through political talks and without foreign intervention.

The Iranian MP also censured the recent resolution ratified by the IAEA Board of Governors, noting that it is against the international regulations.

The Iranian officials also called for the development of political and economic relations between Tehran and Canberra.

The Australian envoy, Lyndall Sachs, for her part, said her country understands Iran's pivotal role in ensuring the security of the region and as a country seeks international peace and stability.

"Australia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries but plays its role through negotiating with different parties," she said.

The envoy also expressed a tendency for expansion of Iran-Australia parliamentary ties.

