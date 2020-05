Every year, a commemoration ceremony was held in Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum, southern Tehran in presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, senior state and military officials, as well as thousands of people from different walks of life.

This year, due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus, Ayatollah Khamenei is to deliver a televised speech on June 3 on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing.

ZZ/FNA 13990310000394