Natural rights of labors must be respected: Leader

He made the remarks in a meeting held with laborers on Wednesday through video conference on the occasion of Iran’s national Workers Week.

In this video conference, managers and a number of exemplary laborers delivered reports on the status of production and about their achievements, issues and problems.

They also put forward solutions and proposals for solving existing problems and realizing the slogan of the year.

His Eminence met with laborers every year on the occasion of Laborers Week, but this year the meeting was held via videoconferencing in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

During the meeting, Leader said, “The natural rights of the labors, including fair wages, regular pay and job security must be respected. Job security that I have emphasized in previous years is one of the most important issues.”

This item will be updated…

