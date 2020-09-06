Filmmaker Majidi censures US sanctions against Iran

“Our country has been under US sanctions for almost 40 years. Now that we are hit by the coronavirus, which is a common global issue, it is interesting to know that one of the important problems of our country is sanctions on medicines. In these difficult circumstances, medicine will not enter our country because we are under US sanctions. The Iranian people have been living in these tough conditions imposed on them by the inhumane US sanctions for 40 years,” Majidi added.

He went on to say that the neighboring countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey have been constantly at war. “We are in a region full of crises, and unfortunately the children and families are more exposed to the subsequent damages. Poor families are getting poorer and poorer, and this situation has caused problems for all societies, especially our country”.

Answering a question about the relationship between the social problems depicted in the film and the current situation in Iran, he said, “What is narrated in this film is a global issue and is not limited to a specific country. But it can be said that the damage is greater in some countries in the Middle East due to the wars (imposed on them)”.

His film tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

Globally, there are 152 million children in this situation. International organizations are waging a desperate fight to support these young people who are subjected to abuse and deprived of their human right to education.

Majidi’s film is present at the main competition section and vies for the Golden Lion award along with 18 other movies.

The protagonists of the movie were, themselves, former child laborers. The movie also stars well-known Iranian actors Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati and Tannaz Tabatabaie.

Earlier this year, “Sun Children” won the best film and best screenplay awards at Iran’s Fajr Film Festival.

Majidi was the first Iranian director to receive an Oscar nomination for “Children of Heaven” in 1996.

The Venice Film Festival, September 2-12, os the first major international film event to go ahead in the COVID-19 era.

