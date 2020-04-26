NAM's Contact Group to hold Summit through video conference

The Summit entitled "We stand together against COVID-19" will focus on the fight against coronavirus pandemic, Assistant to the President, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has told AZERTAC.

He said it was important to enhance international solidarity and mobilize the efforts of states and international organizations to address the pandemic.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijani President`s initiative was unanimously supported by the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The leadership of the United Nations, the African Union, the World Health Organization, and other international organizations will also join the video Summit.

"We hope that the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group's Summit will make a significant contribution to the mobilization of NAM member states in the fight against coronavirus, strengthening of solidarity and multilateralism," Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan on October 25-26, 2019. Azerbaijan took over the NAM Chairmanship for 2019-2022.

