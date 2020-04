QOM, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Every year, millions of Shia Muslims visit Jamkaran Mosque in the central city of Qom on the 15th day of the sixth Islamic month of Shaban, which marks the birth anniversary of the twelfth Shia Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi (PBUH). However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been celebrating the auspicious occasion at their homes individually.