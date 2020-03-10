US to warn shippers against storing Iranian oil

“We will target and designate anybody that stores Iranian oil, petrochemicals or refined petroleum in violation of US sanctions, no matter where they are," said David Peyman, the deputy assistant secretary of state for counter threat finance and sanctions, according to Reuters.

Peyman also said the United States will encourage ship captains to take photos, and submit them to the US government, of anyone conducting ship-to-ship transfers in case those transfers involve sanctioned oil.

In addition, he said the advisories will warn shipping vessels against turning off tracking devices in an effort to avoid US sanctions on Iran.

"Transponders that provide the location of vessels should never be turned off. If they are, that presents a risk that requires heightened diligence," Peyman told the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank that supports tough sanctions on Iran.

MNA/PR