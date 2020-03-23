Ten awesome spots to visit in Tehran during Nowruz holidays

There are thousands of places to visit while in Tehran. Here are my top ten spots:

Golestan Palace

The Golestan Palace is one of Tehran's most beautiful and oldest historical sites, a masterpiece left from the Qajar dynasty and a blend of Iranian and Western-inspired arts and architecture. The complex, located in the heart and historic core of Tehran, consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates. The places to visit are Edifice of the Sun (Shams ol Emareh), Salam Hall (Talar e Salam), Mirror Hall (Talar e Aineh), Marble Throne (Takht e Marmar), Karim Khani Nook (Khalvat e Karim Khani), Pond House (Howz Khaneh), Brilliant Hall (Talar e Brelian), Containers Hall (Talar e Zoruf), Ivory Hall (Talar e Adj), and many more. Tehran is especially less crowded during Nowruz, as many citizens go on vacations to other cities, so it makes it the perfect time to cruise around the city and take in every detail.

Saadabad Palace Complex

You can’t deny the charm and awe-inspiring magnificence of this place. Located in Shemiran, the complex was built during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras and includes more than 180 hectares of natural forest, streets, qanats, galleries, mansions, palaces and museums. Visiting the palace in its entirety would take a whole day. While my favorite time of year for visiting Saadabad Palace is in Autumn due to the huge piles of colorful leaves on the ground, taking a tour around the vast expanse of land in early spring also has its charms.

Some notable museums inside the complex are: The Mellat Museum, Museum of Natural History, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Anthropology, Museum of Glassware and Handicrafts, and the Museum of Treasure (The Dafine Museum).

Darband

You can never go wrong with this place. Darband, a popular hiking trail into Mount Tochal, which towers over Tehran, is an instant charmer to tourists who are on their first trip to Iran. Meaning ‘Door of the Mountain’, Darband is about 250 meters long and is dotted with a number of small cafes and restaurants. You can even visit one of the many hooka lounges along the trail if you are into that kind of thing.

Milad Tower

Well, for a modern structure, the Milad Tower doesn’t offer any insight into the historical marvels of Iran. But it is considered as a popular landmark, and you can see the top of the 435-meter long construction from across the city. You can find food courts, cafeterias, commercial products exhibition, a public art gallery, a paintball club, a dolphinarium, a revolving restaurant on the top floor, observation decks, and a skydome. The tower also celebrates the Nowruz holidays with various entertaining programs.

Tajrish Bazaar

Oh, this one is a delight. Located along the northern edge of Tehran, this place is ripe with everything you need to get a quick but sufficient glance of traditional Tehran. The bazaar is located in one of the busiest parts of Tehran, but it has easy access to the subway and other means of public transportations. Make sure to carry a lot of money with you while visiting the bazaar; you won’t be able to resist the urge to buy half of the things you see there.

Tehran Roof (Bam-e Tehran)

I suggest you visit Bame Tehran at night. I read somewhere that every city is beautiful at night, and I suppose it has something to do with the fact that the whole city lights up in brilliant colors against the darkness of the night. Once you go up a hiking trail (or you could use the bus if you’re feeling particularly lazy), you get a full view of Tehran in all of its magnificent glory. Along the way, there are various cute food stands and burger joints, as well as facilities like a 5D cinema and a paintball club. You can even ride a gondola lift there, of use Tochal zipline or bungee-jumping if you’re the adventurous type.

Charsou Cineplex

If you’re looking for a place to watch some quality Iranian films, I suggest the Charsou Cineplex in downtown Tehran. The cineplex is on the sixth floor of a shopping mall, and it is used as the venue for Iran’s major international film event. The fifth floor is exclusively dedicated to food, where you can enjoy traditional Persian cuisine, as well as Italian and Japanese food.

Tabiat Bridge

Yet another place that you should probably visit at night, because of the gorgeous lighting. 270-meter (890 ft) long, Tabiat Bridge is the largest pedestrian overpass in Tehran that connects two public parks: Taleghani Park and Abo-Atash Park. The bridge has won several international awards for its unique architecture, which includes two continuous deck levels supported by three tree-shaped columns. There are seating areas along the way, as well as many restaurants with diverse menus. While there, make sure to take a walk through Abo-Atash Park as well. You won’t regret it.

Chitgar Lake

It is an artificial and recreational lake located in the north of Chitgar Park in northwestern Tehran. The place is larger than you’d think, spanning over an area of around 250 hectares; 130 hectares across the lake and 120 hectares on its coastal zone and resorts. The lake is the perfect place in Tehran to watch the sun sinking into the horizon. It’s also a favorite spot for migratory birds from Eastern Europe and Northern Siberia.

Tehran Birds Garden

If you’re a fan of birds, this place is highly recommended. The place is massive and is home to a wide selection of tropical and hunting birds, some of them in cages and others by the pond. My favorites are the flamingos, the eagles, and the ostriches. It’s a perfect spot for taking pictures and enjoying a long stroll through scenic gardens. And of course, learning about various species of birds that you wouldn’t be able to see up close and personal anywhere else.