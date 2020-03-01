Iran annually saves $1bn by producing biopharmaceuticals: official

He put the number of biological drugs produced in the country at 22 which is unique of its kind in the region.

Ghanei pointed out that Asian countries including Japan, South Korea, India and China are Iran’s main rivals in the field of producing biological drugs.

A number of 28 new biological drugs will hit the consumer market within the next two years, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, Islamic Republic of Iran will stand at 1st or 2nd place in Asia which is an honor and pride for medical society of the country.”

Ghanei put the number of biological medicines in the world at 140 and added, “of total 140 biomedicines, 50 of which are highly-consumed medicines and are costly for countries.”

Biomedicines have a broad application in the fields of cancer, vaccines, chronic diseases and treatment of blood-related diseases and these medicines have very low side effects with high efficacy, Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei highlighted.

