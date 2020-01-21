French police violence against protesters sparks widespread outrage

An investigation has been launched after a video showing a French police officer repeatedly punching a protester in the face was shared online.
In the footage, the officer is seen striking a man who is pinned to the ground during an anti-government yellow vest (gilets jaunes) protest in Paris. The incident was captured by other protesters at Saturday's demonstration.
The move comes after several alleged incidents of police brutality against pension reform protesters as well as the "yellow vest" anti-government rallies that began more than a year ago.
Weekly yellow vest rallies have taken place across France since November 2018.
The Paris prosecutors' office said it ordered the police oversight body to launch an investigation into "intentional violence by a person in a position of public authority".
MNA
