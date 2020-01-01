US security forces injure 6 Iraqi protesters

Numerous Iraqi citizens gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country and demanding an end to Washington’s "intervention" in the country.

Protests erupted near the US embassy in Baghdad and a number of protesters were injured during the protests, according to Al Mayadeen.

The US security forces fired tear gas to protesters, as well, and 6 Iraqis were injured in this regard.

The US air raids killed at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Rising the flags of Hash al-Shaabi, the demonstrators, outside the embassy, are chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning US flags. They are also holding up posters calling for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.

MNA/ 4813528