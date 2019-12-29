Iranian football federation head resigns

Confirming the news on resignation, the federation’s spokesman Amirmahdi Alavi said on Sunday that “unfortunately, after the last heart attack that happened in Turkey and treatments that Taj received in that country, he suffered from a second heart attack on Wednesday.”

“Given the occurred problems and the doctors' recommendation to avoid stress and heavy activity, he decided to resign and hand over the responsibility to the vice-president according to the federation’s statute.”

