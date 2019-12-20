Senior cleric warns about US plots against Muslim world

“Today, the global arrogance and the Zionists have devised different plots against Iran and other Islamic countries; they have established think tanks to undermine the economy, politics and the culture of Muslim countries,” Ayatollah Emami Kashani said.

“The officials and the people should be aware of such conspiracies and know how to manage the situation to tackle such challenges,” he added.

He said the US and the Israeli regime created the ISIL terrorist group to dominate the region, stressing that the Muslim Ummah should carefully monitor the enemies’ moves in order to counter them in the best way possible.

MNA/4802660