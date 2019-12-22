Iran, Qatar football chiefs meet in Doha

President of Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, and President of Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations in the meeting.

Both sides pointed to the need to increase bilateral cooperation to develop popular sports in their countries.

They also conferred on bilateral cooperation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is due to be held in Qatar.

Taj has traveled to Doha to attend the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final match between European champion Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo which ended 1-0 for The Reds.

