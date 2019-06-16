Iran U23 football team first training under Majidi

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Former Esteghlal star and coach, Farhad Majidi, was named as head coach of Iran’s U23 football team last week. Here are photos related to the team’s first training under the tutelage of Majidi. The team is preparing for 2020 AFC U23 Championship which will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives and Iran just wants to break the spell after 44 years of failure to earn the quota for the Olympics.

